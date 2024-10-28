Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey opened up about his reasons behind leaving the show during his recent appearance on the podcast show hosted by Bakhtayar Irani and Ali Asgar.

Ever since Sudhanshu Pandey, the Anupamaa’s Vanraj Shah quit the show, everyone has been wondering about the possible reasons behind his exit. There have been speculations that his fallout with the show’s lead Rupali Ganguly caused him to quit, however, his recent revelation has dismissed the ongoing rumours.

Sudhanshu played the character of Rupali’s ex-husband on Anupamaa. He announced his departure from the show on August 28, 2024. In a recent podcast show hosted by Bakhtayar Irani and Ali Asgar, he appeared along with his other Anupamaa co-actors Paras Kalnawat, and Nidhi Shah. During the show, he opened up about his reasons for leaving the show. He expressed fears that his character would get repetitive and also it was getting difficult for him to show it effortlessly.

“Anupamaa happened when Covid had just kicked in, from then till now, the show became a cult. It created History, but everything has its time for a descent, and it was getting difficult for me to show it effortlessly. There would have been a time (when) my character would get repetitive, boring the audience. I feared that,” he said. His co-star Nidhi Shah added that he went through a lot of mental and physical challenges while shooting for the show. She revealed that he used to take five to six painkillers a day to complete 15-page scenes.

Though Sudhanshu refrained from addressing rift rumours with Rupali, Nidhi hinted at 'fights' on the show. When it was asked who used to fight on set, Sudhanshu said, “'Koi to tha set pe.” Asked if Rupali was the one who used to cause problems, Nidhi diplomatically answered that she was a very good actor. However, Sudhanshu and Paras’ laughter did hint at the possible fight with Rupali on the sets.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu had announcement his exit on an Instagram live session. He had expressed gratitude to his fans for their support over the four years he spent on the show. He also added that he wanted to move on and take on new roles in the future.