‘Anupamaa’ actor Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah opens up on trolling

‘Anupamaa’, one of the most-watched television shows, has been ruling the entertainment industry ever since it was released on national television. People love each and every character from the show.

However, there are trolls who target negative characters from ‘Anupamaa’ including Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah), Madalsa Sharma (Kavya). Sometimes people forget that they are just portraying a negative character but are different in real life. Therefore, they are on the tips of Rupali Ganguly’s fans (the lead actress in the show.)

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah opened up on the trolls while speaking to E Times. He stated that he had no idea that the TV audience gets attached to the on-screen characters this much as he wasn’t earlier part of the television industry. This was something new for him, he gets a lot of reaction on social media as people are invested so much into tv serials.

While talking about the trolls, he said that despite being trolled on social media he is enjoying his show. He has accepted the fact that people forget the difference between real life and reel life.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Rupali Ganguly spoke about experiencing self-pressure and doubts before signing her now-popular show 'Anupamaa'. In her interaction, Rupali shared that before she got on board the show, she was a "little plump" and so she told the producer of 'Anupamaa', Rajan Shahi that since he wants a "heroine and at this age", she should lose some weight.

Talking about the self-doubts she had before joining the show, the actress revealed that because she was a housewife for 7 years and had not acted during that time, she wondered if people would accept her.

"Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why she has put on so much weight, how will I look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after 7 years gap, there were so many self-doubts," she said.