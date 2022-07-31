Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat talks about ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed's comments on him, says 'if this person...'

Paras Kalnawat- Urfi Javed

Paras Kalnawat is in the news these days for being ousted from the popular daily soap Anupamaa. As per the makers, the actor has been shown the exit door for breaching the contract and saying yes to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. However, he has also shared his views and stated that he was unhappy with the show. During an interaction with India Forums, Paras even shared his views on ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed's comments on him. For the unversed, Urfi and Paras dated for a brief moment, and they parted their ways soon. The duo was also seen in the show Meri Durga.

In her early interviews, Javed has called Paras 'possessive.' She even stated that Paras told Anupamaa makers not to cast her. Kalnawat addressed Javed's statements promptly and stated, "There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don't carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them. When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly." Paras continued, "I think to myself that if this person is finding happiness by saying all this about me, I'd rather find happiness in their happiness. All this does not affect me at all.”

Earlier, Paras Kalnawat stated his side of the story behind getting replaced by Anupamaa. The actor posted a reel on his Instagram with a prolonged caption in which he summarised his experience of being a part of the show. Paras revealed that Anupamaa had become a nightmare for him, and he was unhappy with the team. It was said that since Paras accepted being a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, he was asked to quit Anupamaa. But, Paras stated that he was asked to leave the show before he gave a commitment to the other channel.