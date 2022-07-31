Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat reveals how Rupali Ganguly reacted to his exit, says 'only a few...'

Paras Kalnawat

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat was in the news recently as he was asked to leave the show. As per the makers, Paras has breached the contract and gave his commitment to a competitive channel for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. After taking an exit Paras shared his side of the story and stated his experience with the show was a 'nightmare.'

Now as per the report in Bollywood Life, Paras also shared how the cast of Anupamaa reacted to his exit. As per the report Paras stated, "I am actually surprised that only a few of them contacted me after they got to know about this (termination)." In the show, Paras played the character of Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) rebellious son, Samar. Their mother-son chemistry has been hailed by the viewers. However, when Paras revealed that after his exit, Rupali didn't text or called him. Among others cast members only Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Muskan Bamne called him. Baa aka Alpana Buch and Madalsa Sharma text him after the incident.

Here's Paras' post

In his post, Paras said, "Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what I had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It's indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear. Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you'll have given me. I've worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words. Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI...SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH."