Anupamaa actor Anagha Bhosle quits showbiz to follow spiritual path, Sudhanshu Pandey reacts

Anupamaa's Nandini aka Anagha Bhosale decides to quit showbiz as the fame is conflicting her spiritual beliefs. The actress shared a prolonged post on her social media, announcing her voluntary exit from acting, and stating that "I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increases your distance with God/Krishna."

Check out her post

Soon after Bhosale's post, many of her colleagues and co-stars welcomed her decision and showered her support. Among the supporters, Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey reacted to Bhosale's choice and said, "Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child." Actress Tassnim Nerurkar also commented on Anagha's decision and said, "Godbless u @anaghabhosale." Sheen Savita Dass wrote, "Always with you Anna. Lots of love."

Earlier this month, Anagha quit the show following a sequence where she ended her onscreen love life with Samar Shah, essayed by Paras Kalnawat on 'Anupamaa'.

Speaking about the decision of walking out of the show in a recent interview, Anagha Bhosale mentioned that there's too much pressure and unhealthy competition and politics in the industry. Anagha added that the constant pressure of being on social media, posting and updating social media users didn't go with her thought process, therefore, making her feel unfit for the industry.

To Etimes, Anagha said, "There's politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process."

Anagha further opened up about the hypocrisy in the industry which led her to quit acting.

She mentioned that she would willingly return to the show for a 'short while' if producer Rajan Shahi asked her to since he was the one who gave her the opportunity to be in his show. Anagha added that she had an offer for another show, but for now, she has let it go. "I have not officially announced my decision to quit showbiz, because you should never say never. But I do feel that eventually, I would want to quit acting," she told the portal.