Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank judge, undergoes surgery, shares inspiring video; here's what happened to him

Shark Tank judge and CEO, founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal gets injured. He posted a video of his fractured arm on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank judge, undergoes surgery, shares inspiring video; here's what happened to him
Picture Credits: Instagram screenshot- @anupammittal.me

Anupam Mittal, the CEO and founder of Shaadi.com, garnered many admirers with his appearances on Shark Tank India during both of its seasons. Soon after, he rose to fame on the internet. On March 22, Anupam disclosed that he had broken his left arm in a fresh social media post. He posted a video along with two images of himself and a note.

Fitness enthusiast Anupam Mittal experiences hardships as a result of his intense training. The Shark had surgery recently, and a support band is now wrapped around his arm.

“Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you feel you are almost there, life seems to send you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is rise again," Anupam captions the post. 

 

Anupam has had surgery before as a result of his exercises. He had previously talked about experiencing a setback and coming back strong. Anupam is confident in his ability to work harder and get healthy yet again.

Anupam’s fans express concerns over the post and request him to get well soon. 

