Anupam Mittal opens up on his differences with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta on 'Shark Tank India'

The business reality television show 'Shark Tank India' wrapped up its first season last week after a hugely successful run that saw inspiring ideas from young minds across the country. The show also sparked a meme fest on social media with people creating jokes and mashups on the show which went viral on the internet.

The show's format included aspiring entrepreneurs pitching in their companies and business ideas in front of the judges and asking for their investments. The seven-member jury panel on the show was made up of corporate heads, termed as 'sharks', namely Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal. These 'sharks' were often seen contesting with each other to grab the best deals for themselves.

In a recent interview, Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group) has talked about the differences with his co-judges on the show. Talking with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam said that Ashneer Grover (Managing Director and Co-Founder of BharatPe) is the one who speaks with his heart. He said, "Woh ek do baar aisi batein bol gaya ki thes pahuchi. Kya batein huyi, kaise thes pahuchi, woh chhodo. Lekin usme koi badi baat nahi hai. Samne se woh agle din khud hi aaye. (Once or twice he said some stuff that hurt me. Leave what he said, or how he said such things. But it’s no big deal. He himself reached out to me the next day)". He added that the two had lunch and ended up their differences.

Speaking about his rifts with Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at BoAt), Anupam said that a couple of times it happened that Aman felt I was cutting him. He said, "Maine kaha ‘achha hua ki tumne bata diya, mujhe lag raha that tum mereko kaat rahe ho’. Usne kaha ‘aap mere se naraaz ho? Maine kaha nahi toh tum mere se naraz ho.' Toh hum gale mil liye. (I said to him ‘great that you told me, I thought that you were interrupting me.’ He then asked me if I was upset with him, to which I disagreed adding that I thought he was upset with me. Then we hugged each other)". He added that they ended the matter over food and drinks.

The first season of the show has given a boost to the start-up revolution in India catapulting the entrepreneurship drive among the youth. People are already demanding the next season of the hit show that has worked wonders for the Sony Entertainment Television channel.