Anupam Mittal hosts after party of 'Shark Tank India,' Ashneer Grover and other entrepreneurs attend with their spouses

After entertaining for over a month, 'Shark Tank India' has drawn the curtains on season one. The reality show telecasted the last episode yesterday, and the show has amazed the nation. Within a short span of time, the show has gained a cult following. To celebrate season one's last epsiode, the entrepreneurs decided to turn the finale into a grand event. Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group) hosted a special screening of the finale episode, and it was attended by other 'sharks,' and their spouses.

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) posted the picture from the evening, where we can see all the sharks together with their partners in one frame. Thapar celebrated the occasion and said, "Watching the last episode together … love you guys !"

Check out Namita's post

The host of the evening, Anupam Mittal also went live for five minutes and posted it saying, "Last episode." Apart from Anupam and his spouse, Anchal Kumar, Ashneer Grover (Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe) was also spotted with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and Sugar Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh was also spotted enjoying the episode.

Here's Anupam going LIVE

Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and his wife Nimisha Bansal also enjoyed the big reunion, and they were in the full party mood. Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), her husband Vikas Thapar, MamaEarth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh with her husband Varun Alagh also added more grace to the occasion with their presence. Although BoAT's CMO Aman wasn't captured, his wife Priya Dagar greeted the fans. Ashneer Grover also become a little emotional and shared a picture from the screening with the caption, "It’s a wrap to an amazing journey @sharktank.india Season 1. Thanks, everyone.”

Netizens have already started demanding season two of the show. Going by the craze, it seems like the show will return with a new season soon.