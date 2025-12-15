TELEVISION

Anuj Sachdeva, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor brutally attacked, abused by society resident for..., actor reveals getting death threats: 'Kutte se katwayega'

Anuj Sachdeva recorded the entire incident of getting attacked by a fellow resident and shared the evidence of bleeding head. Anuj made sure to reveal the details of the attacker, hoping for a strict action.

Anuj Sachdeva

Add DNA as a Preferred Source