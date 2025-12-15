FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Anuj Sachdeva, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor brutally attacked, abused by society resident for..., actor reveals getting death threats: 'Kutte se katwayega'

Anuj Sachdeva recorded the entire incident of getting attacked by a fellow resident and shared the evidence of bleeding head. Anuj made sure to reveal the details of the attacker, hoping for a strict action.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 12:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anuj Sachdeva, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor brutally attacked, abused by society resident for..., actor reveals getting death threats: 'Kutte se katwayega'
Anuj Sachdeva
Actor Anuj Sachdeva, known for Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Swaragini, was allegedly brutally attacked by a fellow resident from his housing society in Goregaon, Mumbai, and suffered a head injury. On Sunday evening, December 14, Sachdeva shared a video on Instagram, explaining that the confrontation turned into ugly argument related to parking and a complaint involving his dog.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anuj Sachdeva (@apnanuj)

