Anu Malik out of 'Indian Idol 11', makers on lookout for replacement

Singer and music composer Anu Malik has been constantly in news ever since he returned as a judge on the Indian Television reality show Indian Idol 11. He was in news over a reaction after a fan forcibly kissed his co-judge Neha Kakkar on the show.

Following that, Anu Malik came back in the limelight after singer Sona Mohapatra accused the makers of Indian Idol 11 of bringing a #MeToo accused back as a judge. Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin too had accused him of creepy behaviour. In the latest happenings, Anu Malik will no longer be part of the show. He has reportedly stepped down from it.

A source told Indian Express, “After numerous social media outbursts and negative trends, Anu Malik decided to step out of the show. He also shared how he is mentally disturbed at the moment. Anu recently met the makers and shared his decision with them, and they agreed to him quitting his post as a judge. The channel is now on the lookout for a replacement.”

Clarifying that it was his call rather than the show sacking him, Anu told the daily, “I have issued a statement to the channel ‘I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show.’ The channel has been kind to agree for the same.”

Anu Malik had defended himself last week stating that he kept quiet on the #MeToo allegation in hope of truth to surface on its own, but spoke up since his silence was being considered a weakness. He also mentioned feeling helpless, cornered and suffocated. After his stepping down, the channel is looking for a replacement.