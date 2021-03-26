Ankita Lokhande writes cryptic note after getting trolled for her recent comments on Sushant Singh Rajput

After getting trolled for her comments on late actor and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, on Thursday, posted three selfies and a cryptic note along with it, as a way of giving it back to the trolls. Ankita looked beautiful wearing a light-coloured nightsuit but what caught everyone's attention was her caption that read, "I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn't."

Ankita, in a recent interview, had said that she has been a target of trolls since Sushant's death last year. Speaking about their past, Ankita had also claimed that she gave up many major Bollywood films for the sake of Sushant.

Ankita said, "I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, 'Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).' Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, 'Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho' (A girl always wants the best for her partner)."

Speaking about the trolling, Ankita said, "Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, 'Tumne chhoda Sushant ko' (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things."

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019. As for Sushant, the actor was found dead in his Bandra Apartment on June 14, 2020.