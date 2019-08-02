Headlines

Television

Ankita Lokhande wishes beau Vicky Jain on his birthday with an adorable message!

Ankita Lokhande shared some memorable pictures of her with boyfriend Vicky Jain on his birthday and wrote and adorable message for him too...

article-main
DNA Web Team

Aug 02, 2019

Popular Television actress Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram page to wish her boyfriend Vicky Jain with an adorable message. The actress shares a few pictures of their memorable moments together and captioned it with a heartfelt message. 

Ankita Lokhande wrote alongside the pictures, "Happy birthday to you Mr.jain ️wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs #happybirthdayvikki @jainvick". The much-in-love couple can often be spotted together at events. Ankita makes sure that she keeps her fans posted with the latest goings on in her life. 

Recently, Ankita and Vicky were spotted dancing their hearts out at a friend's wedding. Her fans too keep on showering immense love on her Instagram posts. 

Ankita shot to fame with Zee TV's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She played the character of Archana in the show. After dating her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for quite a few years, their relationship went kaput and they called it quits in the year 2016. 

Ankita also made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi earlier this year. Her performance in the small but impactful role of Jhalkari Bai was much appreciated by her fans. 

