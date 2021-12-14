Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Photos, videos from intimate ceremony go viral - WATCH

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, Tuesday at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The ceremony was a close knit affair and was attended by their friends and family.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a golden lehenga and jewelry, while Vicky looked handsome in a white sherwani for the wedding. The videos and pictures of the ceremony went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, the couple made a dashing entry at the venue sitting in a royal vintage car. Ankita and Vicky can be seen exchanging the varmalas in another video in which the bride even danced a little and the groom waved at his family and friends. Another video shows them taking the seven pheras during their wedding festivities.

The couple's friend Amruta Khanvilkar, another popular TV actress, took to her Instagram Stories and shared pictures and video from the wedding ceremony. Ankita is smiling in a picture as she looks directly into the camera. Vicky can be seen putting sindoor and mangalsutra on Ankita's forehead and around Ankita's neck in another couple of pictures.

The couple even hosted pre-wedding ceremonies before their nuptial rites on Tuesday. It included Mehendi, Engagement, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The controversial queen, Kangana Ranaut had attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Sangeet night on Monday. Kangana and Ankita have been close buddies since the actresses worked together in the film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ in 2019.