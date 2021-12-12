Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Actress dances to ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ at Mehendi ceremony - WATCH viral video

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. The Mehendi ceremony for Ankita and Vicky took place on Saturday night (December 11). On social media, several photos and videos from Ankita Lokhande's Mehendi ceremony have gone viral.

Ankita can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to 'Dilli Wale Girlfriend' in one of the videos while dressed in pink attire. Vicky, on the other hand, is wearing a pastel-coloured kurta pyjama. On the song 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din,' he can also be seen dancing his heart out.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will marry on December 14, and the couple will have their engagement ceremony today, December 12. Only close family and friends are said to have been invited, and the wedding will take place in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, and Aparna Dixit were among the guests at Ankita's bachelorette party last month. Apart from that, Ankita and Vicky recently held their first pre-wedding ceremony. Ankita was seen wearing a modest green dress with a pink and golden border in the photos that the pair published on social media. Vicky, on the other hand, attended the ceremony in a basic kurta.