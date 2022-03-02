Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain open up about how they dealt with Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who tied the knot with each other in December 2021 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai, are participating in the new reality show 'Smart Jodi'. As the couple was introduced by the show's host Maniesh Paul, both of them talked about their relationship and how they dealt with Ankita's ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death in 2020.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant starred together in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta' and were also involved in a relationship before Ankita started dating her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita had appeared in front of the media supporting the late actor and was seen visiting his family multiple times after the heartbreaking incident. Without naming the 'Kedarnath' actor, both talked about how Sushant's untimely demise affected their relationship.

Vicky said, "Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation. There cannot be a tougher test for a relationship than that incident." He further added that he is proud of Ankita for how boldly she handled things. "Wherever it was needed, she said her piece for herself and that relationship. For that honesty, I always supported her", he mentioned.

Ankita said that she had forgotten her past but that moment needed her. She further added, "I was unable to tell that to Vicky. But he understood me without me needing to say anything. This man, I want to tell to everyone, not everyone has the capability to stand with his woman through such a difficult time. He was there throughout."



READ | 'Smart Jodi': Concept, contestants, judges, all you need to know about the show

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalaya, and Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee are the other celebrity couples on 'Smart Jodi'.