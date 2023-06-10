Ankita Lokhande trolled for 'one size smaller' outfit, netizens say 'horrible dressing sense'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande, who is one of the most popular television actresses in India, was spotted with her husband Vicky Jain on Friday night at an event. She opted for a sexy black shimmery outfit with a bow attached to it.

The video of the couple has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on social media with the caption, “Babe with her babe. Ankita Lokhande in a black outfit looks absolutely gorgeous and so does her husband who looks super cool!!” However, the actress' outfit didn’t go well with the netizens who have been trolling her in the comment box.

One of the social media users wrote, “Whats wrong with the designers now-a-days....or the ladies....Horrible dressing sense....” The second one said, “achi nhi lg rhi iski dress.” The third one said, “Oh God … guess she’s going to perform ring ring roses in school performance.” The fourth one said, “Kyaa bkwas lgri hai.” The fifth one said, “This hot-short pant seems to be one size smaller. All of it is getting stuck between the legs. Designer.” The sixth one said, “Disgusting dress not beautiful.” The seventh one said, “she needs a new fashion designer.” The seventh person commented, “Ankita are u a teenager set a good example for the youths dont lose your heritage.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019 in which she portrayed Jhalkari Bai, a fierce woman freedom fighter and a close aide of Rani Jhansi Bai. She got married to Vicky Jain who is a businessman and belongs to a family of industrialists, in December 2021.

However, after Manikarnika, the actress was not seen in any other film. In her new interview, Ankita finally opened up about her career and said that she doesn’t have any godfather in the industry because of this the actress didn’t get to push her career to that level. While speaking to Bubble, she stated, “I hardly got anything, and to be honest, I do not have any godfather to take me to that level. Well, I know that I’m talented, but aapke pass kuch aana toh chahiye mana karne ke liye.”

She added, "The market is too different. Many people say that they aren’t getting any meaty roles. But, sort of, nothing happened to me. I didn't even get an offer to decline. Also, I am not the kind of person who will go and ask for work. That’s definitely not me.”