Ankita Lokhande to participate in 'Bigg Boss 15'? Actor clears the air

Recently some rumours of Ankita Lokhande entering the ‘Bigg Boss’ house in season 15 have filled the air. However, Ankita took to her Instagram and addressed fans on the rumour saying it is false.

She wrote, "It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I'm not even part off."

Take a look at her post-

Fans have shown their support to her post and wrote, 'That's sad.. Ppl r too fast to judge.' Another wrote, ‘More power to you’, ‘Thankyou for shutting them up’ added another.

Earlier, there were reports claiming that along with Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty may also be entering the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Ankita has quashed the rumours however, there is no clarity about Rhea’s participation.

Currently, Ankita is in a relationship with Vicky Jain for the last three years now. The two post adorable pictures of them and the internet is all in awe of the two.

On the work front, the actress gained fame because of her role in the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta’ and made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' in 2019.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14.