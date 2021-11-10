Ankita Lokhande shares photo of ‘bride-to-be’ shoes, fuels wedding rumours with beau Vicky Jain

It seems that popular television actress Ankita Lokhande and her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain are set to get married as the actress has shared ‘Bride To Be’ shoes on her Instagram, giving hints to her fans.

Amid rumours, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who never leave a chance to express their love for each other on social media, have confirmed their wedding by dropping pre-wedding festivities’ pictures on Instagram. Ankita recently shared a picture of footwear with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. In the picture, a package container can also be seen with the text ‘Happy Bride’ penned on it.

Ankita has also posted a romantic picture with Vicky which added fuel to wedding rumours. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to.” Actor Romanch Mehtha also congratulated the couple and wrote, “Heartiest congratulation to both of you. Stay blessed.”

Ankita’s fans were so happy to see the post. One of their fans mentioned, “words can’t define my happiest feeling when I see you both Together. Love You Guys!” The second one wrote, “waiting for my two preciouses to take heart once again.” Another fan commented, “God Bless you ViaNk.”

Recently, Ankita and Vicky were seen kissing each other during a Diwali party. From their posts, it seems that the couple will so get married

According to the media reports, a very close friend of Ankita and Vicky confirmed that the couple is getting married now, they have even finalised the date. In order to keep their ceremony private, they have only invited close friends and family. They have finalised December 12, 13, and 14 for their wedding festivities. Well! Their fans can’t wait for the official wedding announcement.