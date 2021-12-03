Ankita Lokhande shares FIRST PHOTO from her pre-wedding festivities with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande will marry her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 12 in Mumbai. The couple took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from their pre-wedding festivities.

Ankita captioned the set of photos as "Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities." Ankita shared a single image in which she is seen wearing a pink and green saree and Vicky wore an off-white kurta. The bride and groom were seen in the Maharashtrian attire.



Vicky shared his solo picture along with another photo in which the couple can be seen holding each others' hands and having fun with each other. He wrote in Marathi and Hindi languages "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" with the hashtag #AnVikikahani.

Ankita gained household fame when she starred as Archana in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta' along side late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.