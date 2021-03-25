Ankita Lokhande says she does not have 'guts' to write 'RIP' while sharing Sushant Singh Rajput's photos

Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput dated for 6 years before they parted ways in 2016. In a recent interaction, almost a year after Sushant's death, Ankita opened up about his death and how it affected her. Ankita said that she could not come to terms with the tragic news for a few days but was subjected to online judgment from people as she did not dedicate a social media post for him right after his death.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra Apartment on June 14, 2020. Ankita had not attended Sushant's funeral as she said that she could not see him like that.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said she does not have the "guts" to write 'RIP' along with Sushant's photos. Ankita said, "People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any picture of Sushant with 'RIP'. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can’t say, rest in peace, Sushant',".

Speaking further about their families, Ankita said that she, her parents, and Sushant's family went through a lot after his death.

She said, "This thing will always be with me, Sushant ka jaana (his death). Now I have come to that point where I am normal. But we all have gone through so much -- his family, me, and my parents. I think the whole world was crying for him. Yesterday, there was this lady who came up to me and she was just crying. And sometimes I just feel like I can talk to him. So I was telling him, 'tumhare liye dekho log kitna…tumse kitna pyaar karte the (see how much everyone loved you)'."

Sushant’s death is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The case was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, with the Bihar Police carrying out a parallel investigation, based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh.