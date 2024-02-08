Ankita Lokhande says it was 'embarrassing' for her to not make it to top 3 in Bigg Boss 17: 'All the 17 contestants...'

Bigg Boss 17 was won by Munawar Faruqui while Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra ended at the second and the third spot. Ankita Lokhande came fourth in Salman Khan's show.

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, participated in Salman Khan-hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 17 recently. Though Vicky was eliminated in the final week, Ankita reached the Grand Finale with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

In the Grand Finale, the Pavitra Rishta actress came at the fourth spot as she was evicted before Mannara and after Arun, and Munawar won the show beating Abhishek. The audiences were left shocked at Ankita's elimination and even Salman stated that he expected her to be in the top 2 positions.

In her recent interview, the actress herself has said that she felt shocked and embarrased for not being able to make it to the top 3 in Bigg Boss 17. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ankita said, "I was shocked. I never thought I would come in the fourth position, but I always felt that it was part of the game. Someone wins, and someone loses. I think you win just by going on that show. It is not easy to survive there. Mentally, it is very exhausting. Eventually, you have to come back home with a smile. It was embarrassing when I came in the fourth position, but I took it positively. All the 17 contestants have won because they survived in the house."

Ankita will be seen next in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda. The film releases in cinemas on March 22. Sharing her further plans for Bollywood, she told the portal, "After this film, there are some other projects. Now that I am out of Bigg Boss, my work has begun. I am reading a lot of scripts. Now I want to get into the commercial space where I can play a character like Jab We Met."



