Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor who once slept on benches, gave 11 back to back flops, is now set to star in India's most expensive film

Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Goshalkar shot in during Facebook live

Ankita Lokhande says it was 'embarrassing' for her to not make it to top 3 in Bigg Boss 17: 'All the 17 contestants...'

Chocolate Day 2024: 5 finger-licking recipes to try out with your partner on this day

PAK vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Australia beat Pakistan in thriller to set up summit clash with India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who once slept on benches, gave 11 back to back flops, is now set to star in India's most expensive film

Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Goshalkar shot in during Facebook live

PAK vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Australia beat Pakistan in thriller to set up summit clash with India

MS Dhoni’s greatest run chases for India in ODIs

Players with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in IPL history

9 animals that hunt mighty hyenas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actor who once slept on benches, gave 11 back to back flops, is now set to star in India's most expensive film

Ankita Lokhande says it was 'embarrassing' for her to not make it to top 3 in Bigg Boss 17: 'All the 17 contestants...'

Indian film with most remakes has 9 versions, was itself inspired by Bollywood hit, not Singham, Drishyam, Don, Sholay

HomeTelevision

Television

Ankita Lokhande says it was 'embarrassing' for her to not make it to top 3 in Bigg Boss 17: 'All the 17 contestants...'

Bigg Boss 17 was won by Munawar Faruqui while Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra ended at the second and the third spot. Ankita Lokhande came fourth in Salman Khan's show.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, participated in Salman Khan-hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 17 recently. Though Vicky was eliminated in the final week, Ankita reached the Grand Finale with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

In the Grand Finale, the Pavitra Rishta actress came at the fourth spot as she was evicted before Mannara and after Arun, and Munawar won the show beating Abhishek. The audiences were left shocked at Ankita's elimination and even Salman stated that he expected her to be in the top 2 positions.

In her recent interview, the actress herself has said that she felt shocked and embarrased for not being able to make it to the top 3 in Bigg Boss 17. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ankita said, "I was shocked. I never thought I would come in the fourth position, but I always felt that it was part of the game. Someone wins, and someone loses. I think you win just by going on that show. It is not easy to survive there. Mentally, it is very exhausting. Eventually, you have to come back home with a smile. It was embarrassing when I came in the fourth position, but I took it positively. All the 17 contestants have won because they survived in the house."

Ankita will be seen next in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda. The film releases in cinemas on March 22. Sharing her further plans for Bollywood, she told the portal, "After this film, there are some other projects. Now that I am out of Bigg Boss, my work has begun. I am reading a lot of scripts. Now I want to get into the commercial space where I can play a character like Jab We Met."

READ | Not Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, these actors were Imtiaz Ali's original choices for Jab We Met

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Drake's alleged semi-nude video goes viral, sparks memefest on Twitter

Meet actress rejected by family, saw failed marriage, harassment on set; thrown out of apartment, now owns villa in...

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch, gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput, dies; actress pens emotional tribute

'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

Kapil Sharma alleges he was cheated by Taarzan-fame Dilip Chhabria, claims he paid Rs 5.3 crore for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE