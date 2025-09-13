Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

Bengaluru to face massive power and water supply cuts on THESE dates; Check timings and affected areas

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match prediction - who will win BAN vs SL today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report

Delhi's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat: 'Guests will be sent to god'

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Agha fires warning shot at India ahead of high-voltage encounter, says 'we are....'

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan bashes 'control freak' Kunickaa Sadanand for commenting on Tanya Mittal’s upbringing, watch

Dengue, malaria risk rises: Symptoms, prevention you must know

Charlie Kirk assassination: Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident'

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

Vicky Jain suffered a glass injury that needed 45 stitches, and Ankita Lokhande has been standing strong by his side during his hospital stay.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 06:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    On Saturday (September 13), Sandeep shared that Vicky’s hand was badly injured when pieces of glass pierced through it, leaving him with 45 stitches. He has been in the hospital for the past three days.

    Despite the pain, Sandeep praised Vicky’s positivity, writing, “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened.”

    Sandeep also appreciated Ankita for being by her husband’s side. He wrote, “Ankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength.” In one of the videos, Ankita can be seen offering tea to Vicky in a paper cup. Fans of the couple quickly filled the comments section with “get well soon” wishes.

    On the professional front, Ankita and Vicky were last seen together in Laughter Chefs Season 2. Ankita has not yet announced her next project.

    The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, are among television’s most popular pairs. They even won Smart Jodi after their wedding. Later, they appeared together in Bigg Boss 17, where their frequent fights shocked fans. At one point, Ankita even mentioned divorce, but she later took back her words. After the show, both clarified that everything is fine between them and they are not separating.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
    'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
    Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar, Bengal on high alert
    Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar...
    Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...
    Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC
    Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute
    Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor
    Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
    Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE