Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

Vicky Jain suffered a glass injury that needed 45 stitches, and Ankita Lokhande has been standing strong by his side during his hospital stay.

On Saturday (September 13), Sandeep shared that Vicky’s hand was badly injured when pieces of glass pierced through it, leaving him with 45 stitches. He has been in the hospital for the past three days.

Despite the pain, Sandeep praised Vicky’s positivity, writing, “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened.”

Sandeep also appreciated Ankita for being by her husband’s side. He wrote, “Ankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength.” In one of the videos, Ankita can be seen offering tea to Vicky in a paper cup. Fans of the couple quickly filled the comments section with “get well soon” wishes.

On the professional front, Ankita and Vicky were last seen together in Laughter Chefs Season 2. Ankita has not yet announced her next project.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, are among television’s most popular pairs. They even won Smart Jodi after their wedding. Later, they appeared together in Bigg Boss 17, where their frequent fights shocked fans. At one point, Ankita even mentioned divorce, but she later took back her words. After the show, both clarified that everything is fine between them and they are not separating.