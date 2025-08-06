Twitter
Ankita Lokhande's house help's daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...

Passenger accuses IndiGo of charginging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds

US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five personnel injured

Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive

After Trump slaps additional 25 percent tariff, India points finger at China, Turkey: 'Extremely unfortunate'

Gujarat man walks dangerously close to feeding lion, video goes viral

After UP, this state govt makes FREE travel for women on Raksha Bandhan; check details

TELEVISION

Ankita Lokhande's house help's daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain expressed deep gratitude to the authorities and the public for their help in locating the girls.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:41 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, have confirmed that their house help's daughter and her friend, who were missing for several days, have now been found safe.

The couple made the announcement on Wednesday, August 6, and thanked Mumbai Police for their support.

In a heartfelt statement, the couple shared, "UPDATE: GIRLS FOUND SAFE We’re relieved and overjoyed to share that Saloni and Neha have been found SAFE." Earlier, on August 2, Ankita had taken to Instagram to ask for help in finding the two girls—Saloni, the daughter of their house help Kanta, and her friend Neha—who had gone missing on July 31.

Praise for Mumbai Police and Public Support

The couple expressed deep gratitude to the authorities and the public for their help in locating the girls. "A heartfelt thank you to @mumbaipolice for acting swiftly and with such dedication you truly are the BEST. And thank you to every Mumbaikar who shared, supported.. Your prayers and help made all the difference.  Grateful beyond words."

Ankita’s Emotional Plea Before the Girls Were Found

When the girls were still missing, Ankita had shared their photos and a missing alert on social media. "URGENT: MISSING ALERT Our house help Kanta’s daughter and her daughter’s friend, Saloni and Neha have been missing since 31st July, 10 AM. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has already been filed at Malvani Police Station, but their whereabouts are still unknown (sic)."

She had also appealed for public support in a moving post, “They are not just part of our home they’re family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station. Your support and prayers mean everything right now (sic).”

On the Work Front

Recently, Ankita and Vicky were seen together in Laughter Chefs Season 2. As of now, the actress has not revealed any upcoming acting projects.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
