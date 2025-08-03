Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing in Mumbai, actress asks for help

In her post, Ankita also shared how close the girls are to her. She called them part of her family and asked people to spread the word.

Lokhande recently posted on Instagram asking for help to find two missing girls. One of them is her house help Kanta’s daughter, Saloni, and the other is Saloni’s friend, Neha. Ankita said the girls have been missing since July 31, 2025, around 10 AM.

Last Seen in Vakola, FIR Filed

Ankita said the girls were last seen near the Vakola area in Mumbai. A police complaint has already been filed at Malvani Police Station. She also shared their pictures on Instagram and wrote, “URGENT: MISSING ALERT Our house help Kanta’s daughter and her daughter’s friend, Saloni and Neha have been missing since 31st July, 10 AM. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has already been filed at Malvani Police Station, but their whereabouts are still unknown (sic).”

Actress Requests Public’s Help

In her post, Ankita also shared how close the girls are to her. She called them part of her family and asked people to spread the word. She wrote, “They are not just part of our home they’re family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station. Your support and prayers mean everything right now (sic).”

One Person Thinks They Saw the Girl

A person commented on Ankita’s post saying they might have seen one of the girls. The user wrote, “I saw that pink kurti girl yesterday..they took the 9:10 PM local from Vasai to Churchgate. I noticed her because she seemed a little uneasy & it made me remember her. I’m still not completely sure, but I strongly feel it was her (sic).”

Fans Send Prayers and Support

Many people online are sharing kind messages, hoping the girls are found soon. On the work side, Ankita was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2 with her husband Vicky Jain. She has not done any fiction TV shows recently, but her fans are waiting to see her back on screen.