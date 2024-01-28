Ankita Lokhande's elimination in Bigg Boss 17 grand finale shocks fans, Salman Khan says 'I thought you would win'

Ankita Lokhande has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 during the grand finale.

Ankita Lokhande became the second contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 finale to face elimination. The popular actress’ elimination stunned fans and viewers as she was considered one of the big favourites to win the title this year.

The actress said that she had no qualms about being eliminated. “I have no regrets that I have not won or I am not in the top three. I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything,” she said on the stage of Bigg Boss 17. Even the host Salman Khan said he was shocked. "I always thought you would win," he said.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular TV actresses of her generation. She shot to fame as Archana in the iconic TV show Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009-14. The show not only won Ankita numerous accolades but also introduced her to her future boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The two actors, who played leads on the show, dated for several years before a bitter break up after Sushant had moved to films.

Ankita continued to act, appearing in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as well as serials like Ek Thi Naayka. Ankita made her film debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she played Jhalkaribai, which was released in 2019. The actress subsequently appeared in Baaghi 3 and The Last Coffee. She will be next seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in 2021. The two had been dating for a few years having gone public with their relationship in 2019. The two had entered the Bigg Boss house jointly ad Vicky almost made it to the finale week as well, being eliminated in a mid-week elimination just before the grand finale.

This leaves Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui in the race for the Bigg Boss 17 title. The winner will be announced later on Sunday night.