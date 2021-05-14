Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput is her favourite co-star, talks about her wedding plans with Vicky Jain

TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who became a household name after her role as Archana Deshmukh in the hit serial 'Pavitra Rishta', in a candid chat with an entertainment portal, recently opened up about who her favourite co-star is.

On asking who is her favourite co-star? Ankita told Bollywood Bubble, "I think Sushant (Singh Rajput) he has been my favourite."

For the uninitiated, Ankita and Sushant dated for six years before they finally split in 2016. Their on-screen chemistry in Pavitra Rishta was much-talked-about.

In a tragedy that shook the nation, Sushant died of an apparent suicide last year. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI.

Ankita in a recent Instagram live session hit out at netizens who subjected her to hate since Sushant's death. She said that his fans don't have any idea about their shared past and that they broke up because he wanted to focus on his career.

While stating that Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did, Ankita said, "Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today know nothing about my relationship. And if you had loved him (Sushant Singh), then why are you fighting now? Where were you when everything our relationship was coming to an end? Today, I am being blamed, without any fault.)," she added.

The actress further added, "Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hun? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong?) You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”

Meanwhile, in her interview to the portal, Ankita also revealed her definition of love, She said, "For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority."

So what's her idea of a perfect date? "I am not specific about it but I need to feel love. If I am with my partner it has nothing to do with yahaan jaana hai wahaan jaana hai. I am very okay with me and him simply having tea together. It’s just that we need to share that moment together. That’s it," she said.

About her marriage plans, Ankita said, "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur ka Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan."

Ankita is in a steady relationship with businessman Vicky Jain.