Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'

Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained

BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve incredible feat vs Pakistan

Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general

IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list

ED summons actress Urvashi Rautela, ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case

Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'

UK PM Keir Starmer issues BIG statement after massive London protests: 'Britain built on...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian stat

ITR filing 2025 deadline on Sept 15: Check step-by-step guide to file income tax returns, penalty and more

ITR filing 2025 deadline on Sept 15: Check step-by-step guide to file income tax

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'

Vicky Jain was hospitalised earlier this week after pieces of glass pierced his hand and he got 45 stitches. Ankita Lokhande wished him to get well soon and asked fans for their prayers for his quick recovery.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 10:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ankita Lokhande penned a lengthy note for husband and businessman Vicky Jain after he was hospitalised due to an injury. The Pavitra Rishta actress posted a series of pictures alongside Jain and asked her fans and followers to send their wishes to him. Vicky was hospitalised earlier this week after pieces of glass pierced his hand and he got 45 stitches.

Ankita wrote, "It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down that’s what home feels like to me."

She wished him to get well soon and asked fans for their prayers for Vicky's quick recovery. "Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky," she concluded. 

The couple began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. Vicky Jain gained fame when he appeared alongside Ankita Lokhande in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. Their frequent fights were one of the most talked about discussions about the show, which was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

In 2024 and 2025, the couple also participated together in the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Earlier in 2022, Ankita and Vicky won the couple-based reality show Smart Jodi and took home Rs 25 lakh as prize money.

READ | Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid IND vs PAK Boycott Row: When India pulled out of Asia Cup 1986 and was replaced by a new team, all you need to know
Amid IND vs PAK Boycott Row: When India pulled out of Asia Cup 1986 and was repl
National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared; check eligibility, step-by-step process
National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: How have men in blue fared in T20Is at Dubai International cricket stadium?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: How have men in blue fared in T20Is at Dubai Internat
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims the main issue in India now is that of...
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims main issue now...
Elon Musk’s xAI conducts mass layoffs, 500 workers sacked from crucial Grok’s team due to this reason
Elon Musk’s xAI conducts mass layoffs, 500 workers sacked from crucial Grok’s te
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE