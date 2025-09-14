Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'

Vicky Jain was hospitalised earlier this week after pieces of glass pierced his hand and he got 45 stitches. Ankita Lokhande wished him to get well soon and asked fans for their prayers for his quick recovery.

Ankita Lokhande penned a lengthy note for husband and businessman Vicky Jain after he was hospitalised due to an injury. The Pavitra Rishta actress posted a series of pictures alongside Jain and asked her fans and followers to send their wishes to him. Vicky was hospitalised earlier this week after pieces of glass pierced his hand and he got 45 stitches.

Ankita wrote, "It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down that’s what home feels like to me."

She wished him to get well soon and asked fans for their prayers for Vicky's quick recovery. "Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky," she concluded.

The couple began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. Vicky Jain gained fame when he appeared alongside Ankita Lokhande in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. Their frequent fights were one of the most talked about discussions about the show, which was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

In 2024 and 2025, the couple also participated together in the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Earlier in 2022, Ankita and Vicky won the couple-based reality show Smart Jodi and took home Rs 25 lakh as prize money.

READ | Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'