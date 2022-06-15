Ankita Lokhande opens up on her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he chose his career and moved on"

Credit: File photo

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who fell in love during their show Pavitra Rishta, were one of the most loved couples. However, the couple decided to part ways after several years of dating.

After Sushant's death, Ankita stood by his family in their time. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita opened up on her relationship with Sushant. She revealed that the late actor choose his care over her and she was the one who struggled to move on. “People come and tell me 'You left Sushant...'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing, you know. I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant... he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things,” she said.

Ankita added, “I was not in that state of mind where I could just work... I am not that sort of a person who can easily move on and get busy with work. So you know for me it was very difficult. My family stood by me. My life was just finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I still am not blaming anyone. He chose his ways. But my ways were different. I was craving for love, emotions and all that... I gave him full right that 'It's your life, you can go on’.”

The actress revealed, “I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma'am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, 'I will try to give you the best debut.' And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind... I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like 'God, I hope I don't get it.' When it comes to women, they always think that: 'No yaar, I wish the best for my partner'. Till today, I have no regrets. I was trying to build a man and I did that, you know, quietly I was trying to be a very strong support for Sushant.”