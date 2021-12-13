Ankita Lokhande looks no less than fairy, gives special performance for Vicky Jain-WATCH video

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande on Sunday got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Their photos and videos have been doing rounds on social media. Fans are happy for the actress.

Ankita Lokhande will soon tie the knot with Vicky Jain. On December 12, the couple got engaged at a grand hotel in Mumbai. Ankita was wearing a black grown, while Vicky opted for a sober coordinated outfit. Undoubtedly, they looked adorable. The dup grooved to several songs, they were extremely happy.

Watch video:

Ankita was looking no less than a fairy.

The actress gave a special performance:

The venue was decorated beautifully:

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will marry on December 14, and the couple will have their engagement ceremony today, December 12. Only close family and friends are said to have been invited, and the wedding will take place in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, and Aparna Dixit were among the guests at Ankita's bachelorette party last month. Apart from that, Ankita and Vicky recently held their first pre-wedding ceremony. Ankita was seen wearing a modest green dress with a pink and golden border in the photos that the pair published on social media. Vicky, on the other hand, attended the ceremony in a basic kurta.