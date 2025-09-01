Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Pavitra Rishta's co-star, her 'first friend' Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart to even..'

Ankita Lokhande has reacted to the death of Priya Marathe, and in a heartfelt note, Ankita admitted, "We really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind."

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 05:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Ankita Lokhande has reacted to Priya Marathe’s sudden demise. The 38-year-old actress' demise shook the entire nation. Several co-stars and friends from the industry took to their social media accounts to express their shock and grief over Priya's death.

Ankita was extremely close to Priya from their Pavitra Rishta days, took to social media to share a few memories of their happy days and penned an emotional note. “Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee (mad girls) in Marathi, and that bond was truly special..” She added, “She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly.”

Lauding Priya’s strength and courage, Anita wrote, “Priya was the strongest. She fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat (today she is no longer with us), and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always.” Bidding Priya a final adieu, Ankita wrote, “Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti.”

Priya essayed the role of Varsha, a strong, opinionated, blunt, and bold girl in the show Pavitra Rishta. She was seen as Ankita Lokhande, aka Archana’s younger sister, in the show. Actress Prarthana Behre, who essayed the role of Priya’s younger sister in Pavitra Rishta, was seen breaking down at Priya’s funeral. Ankita, who was absent from Priya’s funeral, received a lot of flak for not being present at her best friend’s final journey. Fans also seemed to have been angry at Ankita for not even putting up a post or story remembering Priya after the shocking news yesterday.

For the uninitiated, Priya was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago but had recovered, only to relapse again this year. Unfortunately, this time, Priya’s body did not react to the treatment well, leading to her untimely death at the young age of 38. The actress is survived by her mother and husband, Shantanu Moghe, who is also a famous actor in the Marathi industry

