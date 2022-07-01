Ankita Lokhande gets brutally trolled for her bold outfit with plunging neckline

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande, a well-known television actress, recently attracted attention at an awards ceremony in Mumbai. She appeared with her hubby Vicky Jain in an incredibly glitzy avatar.

Ankita chose a green shimmering backless dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit for the event.



However, she experienced trolling since she didn't feel at ease wearing what she was wearing. In a video, Ankita can be seen covering herself as she exits the vehicle.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who fell in love during their show Pavitra Rishta, were one of the most loved couples. However, the couple decided to part ways after several years of dating.

After Sushant's death, Ankita stood by his family in their time. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita opened up on her relationship with Sushant. She revealed that the late actor choose his care over her and she was the one who struggled to move on. “People come and tell me 'You left Sushant...'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing, you know. I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant... he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things,” she said.

Ankita added, “I was not in that state of mind where I could just work... I am not that sort of a person who can easily move on and get busy with work. So you know for me it was very difficult. My family stood by me. My life was just finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I still am not blaming anyone. He chose his ways. But my ways were different. I was craving for love, emotions and all that... I gave him full right that 'It's your life, you can go on’.”

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky most recently took part in and won the reality competition Smart Jodi. 'Smart Jodi, a Frames Production production, featured 10 celebrity couples competing in extraordinary challenges to demonstrate their compatibility.