Ankita Lokhande drops mesmerising pics with hubby Vicky Jain on Valentine's Day, photos go viral

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are celebrating their two-month wedding anniversary and Valentine's Day on February 14, 2022. Marking this double festive occasion, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress dropped scintillating pictures with Vicky on her Instagram handle.

The couple, dressed in white, are seen making romantic poses on the yacht. The mesmerising pictures are from their pre-wedding days as mentioned by Ankita in one of her hashtags. Expressing her huge love for her husband, she wrote in big capital letters, "I am absolutely, definitely, positively, unquestionably, beyond any doubt, in love with you (silver heart emoji). Celebrating love together and forever" and added three evil eyes emojis.

Fans showered their love on the couple with comments such as, "Seeing You guys Happy Make Us happy", "Picture perfect" and "What stunning pictures". Film and television actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who is Ankita's best friend, also wrote in the comments section, "Cutest muah muah n hottest too".

The 'Baaghi 3' actress also uploaded the beautiful photos on her Instagram Stories, setting the background music as the viral track 'Doobey' from Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday starrer 'Gehraiyaan'. Earlier on Monday, Ankita had also shared a romantic video celebrating their two-month anniversary. She had captioned the clip as, "I love being my husband's wife (in capital letters). Happy 2 months anniversary Mr.Jain".

Ankita had tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on December 14 in a lavish, dreamy wedding ceremony attended by their friends and family. The festivities for the couple lasted for three days with six grand functions - mehendi, engagement, haldi, sangeet, reception, and marriage ceremonies.

Talking about their professional lives, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019 in which she portrayed Jhalkari Bai, a fierce woman freedom fighter and a close aide of Rani Jhansi Bai. Vicky Jain is a businessman and belongs to a family of industrialists.