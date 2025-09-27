Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness with rituals, mantra

Google birthday: Why search engine marks September 27 as its big day; know history, significance and more

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic clash against Pakistan? Bowling coach Morne Morkel breaks silence

Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had QR code attached to his lapel at UNGA? He urged to 'Zoom, scan and...', It redirected to... ; WATCH

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms predicted for next 48 hours; IMD issues orange alert for...

Who is Lisa Monaco? Obama and Biden’s former aid who US President Trump wants to see fired from Microsoft because…

Rani Mukerji reveals why daughter Adira was barred from National Awards, says she was ‘howling': ‘We were told…’

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs Pak rivalry?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness with rituals, mantra

Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic clash against Pakistan? Bowling coach Morne Morkel breaks silence

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch

Ankita Lokhande shared a nostalgic throwback from Pavitra Rishta, recalling her on-screen chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput and their real-life relationship

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 09:34 AM IST

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback video from her television breakthrough show, Pavitra Rishta.

The clip which instantly struck an emotional chord with fans featured Ankita alongside her co-star and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in what appeared to be a Navratri special episode of the daily soap. The video brought back many memories not just of the beloved on-screen couple Archana and Manav but also of Ankita and Sushant's real-life love story that began on the sets of “Pavitra Rishta”.

The two started dating during the shoot of their show and quickly became one of television’s most admired couples, both on screen and off screen. The relationship lasted for nearly 7 years before they parted ways, a break-up that left fans shocked. Ankita during her Big Boss 17 stint had once openly spoken about how deeply the separation affected her, revealing that it took her almost two and a half years to come out of the breakup drama.

Despite their breakup, Ankita has often recalled Sushant with fondness. She was also seen speaking about him on multiple occasions, often getting emotional while recounting their fond memories. Ankita also shared how Sushant’s sudden death in 2020 had disturbed her to the core.

In her vulnerable moments, Ankita credited her now-husband, businessman Vicky Jain, for being the strongest support system. She expressed that it was he who stood by her like a rock and helped her navigate through the darkest phase of life when Sushant passed away. Fans of Pavitra Rishta continue to remember the magnetic chemistry Ankita and Sushant shared on screen as Archana and Manav.

Their pairing was not only a massive hit in the serial but also translated into real life, making them one of television's most celebrated couples. Their breakup left their fans in a state of extreme shock, marking the end of an era both on screen and off screen.

With this nostalgic throwback, Ankita Lokhande has once again reminded fans of the timeless charm of "Pavitra Rishta" and the love story of Archana and Manav that became a significant chapter in her as well as her fans' lives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...
BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore d
Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'
Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes PBKS
Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case
Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in Zubeen Garg's death
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month BREAK from red-ball cricket, BCCI reveals THIS reason behind his absence, says...
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month BREAK from red-ball cricket, BCCI reveals THIS reas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE