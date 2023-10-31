Ankita Lokhande brutally trolled for discussing her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput on BB17: 'Stop playing...'

Watch viral video: Ankita Lokhande opened up about her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput, and said, "Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe they."

For the first time on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her past and spoke about her break up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In Monday's episode, Ankita was seen having a conversation with Munnawar Faruqui in the garden area. The actress discussed what went wrong in their relationship, and she even recalled the dark phase, when she was trolled after the actor's demise.

Ankita said that during her breakup phase, no one was there with her. "Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase maine akele guzara. Tab logo ne kyun nahi kaha ki 'Aapko (Sushant Singh Rajput) Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye'. Kaha they log? Maine toh woh phase akele guzara na. (Why didn't people come out and say that he should have stayed with me? No one was there for me. I faced it all by myself).” Munawar asked, 'Was there any specific reason for the breakup?' Anikta replies, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain (It all changed in one night).”

Woh (Sushant Singh Rajput) ek dum, ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe they. (He suddenly disappeared. Since he was getting success people were trying to manipulate him). But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha. Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi (But it's okay. It was his call. I didn't say much)."

The conversation between Ankita and Munnawar became the highlight of the episode, and netizens shared clips from the episode on social media. Many social media users also reacted to the viral clip. An internet user wrote, "Lokhande's body language says it all... she's too eager to play victim to get attention." Another internet user wrote, "What kind of a person does this? Sushant Sir never spoke about it and now that he is gone, she chooses to malign him in this way? Have some conscience Ankita ji...stop playing the victim card! No Sympathy, No Mercy for you!"

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant led Ekta Kapoor's hit television series Pavitra Rishta, and they fell in love on the show. After dating for several years, Sushant broke up with Ankita and started dating Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home on June 14, 2020. In Bigg Boss 17, Ankita has participated in the show with her husband, Vicky Jain, and they have been seen arguing multiple times.