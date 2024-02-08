Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on negative image of Vicky Jain’s mother, reveals her father-in-law is angry

Ankita Lokhande talks about the negative image of Vicky Jain’s mother and said 'my mother-in-law is just like me'.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants are still making the headlines even when the show is over, each and every participant who appeared on the show this year entertained the audience. Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande also participated with her husband this year.

She emerged as one of the top five contestants of this season. However, during her stint, her mother-in-law also appeared on the show and grabbed everyone’s attention for the wrong reasons. She blamed the actress for her fights with Vicky and defended her son. Now, Ankita has reacted to the news and said that it was her love for Vicky.

While speaking to The Indian Express and defending her mother-in-law, she said, “To date, people have made their assumptions, they have said what they had to, I am not going to stop them since whatever happened that time was in front of everyone. It is a family matter for me, if certain things were told to me, I know her intention was not that. I have stayed with these people, I know how much they love me, but on Bigg Boss, mumma got a little emotional.”

She further mentioned, “My mother-in-law is just like me, she will tell you things to your face, but her intentions were not bad. As far as the negative image of the family is concerned, I am here to protect that now. I want to state that I have always been very happy in that house. Even today I am very happy, and it will be the same in the future too. There is nothing I can do about what people have to say. She saw Vicky cry for the first time; he is a very strong man, but when she saw that, her heart sank. So maybe that is why she said all those things. But it doesn’t matter, after I came back, we met and there were no questions or discussions, it is all sorted. I cannot disrespect her by bringing that up again, we both have moved on from that.”

Meanwhile, while speaking to Galatta India, Ankita said that her father-in-law is angry with both Vicky Jain and her. Though he is fine now, but he told the couple to come home after which they will discuss about the show.