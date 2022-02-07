Ankita Bhargava opens up on getting trolled after miscarriage, reveals husband Karan Patel's reaction

A person can take an insult on himself, but he can't see his family or children being dragged into the pit. Television actor Karan Patel has been known to be a tough guy in reel and real life. But as he grew older, he became much more composed in his personal life.

Trolling has become a norm for the artist. If you have lovers, you do also have haters, who are there to mock you down at every step. Karan has now developed an attitude of ignorance towards such trolls. However, he does get pissed on these nameless people, when they steep too low.

While speaking to TOI, Karan's wife, Ankita Bhargava opened up on how Karan deals with trolling. She revealed being affected by trolling, but Karan advised her to ignore them. The 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' star isn't too active on social media, so Ankita informs him about the trolls. At first, he ignored them, but when she was trolled for her miscariage, he lost his cool and put up multiple posts. "It was only when I got badly trolled after I miscarried was when Karan lost his calm and made some multiple posts about the ugly trolling happening. Once somebody trolled Mehr and Karan lost his sh*t." Ankita does feel to punch such a troller on their face and that will make her feel happy about it.

Ankita even said that when she shared the online trolls with her father, her blood pressure levels shot up, and since then, he's taking medicines for it. Bhargava asserted that trolling is bad, and people don't understand how it can affect someone's mental and physical proof.

Currently, the couple is blessed with a darling daughter, Mehr. Ankita believes that her addition has turned Karan from a 'Rowdy Rathore to 'doting father.'