Ankit Siwach shares his casting couch experience, says ‘was asked to send pictures without clothes’

Ankit Siwach, a model turned actor, recently opened up about his time on the 'Casting Couch' amid his tough times. Siwach, who is from Meerut, said that the bad experience and cultural shock made him want to quit. Siwach's modelling career began 12 years ago, despite his 2017 television debut. The actor was perplexed when he was invited to gatherings that had nothing to do with his work.

“I always used to think everyone is a good human. But that becomes your weakness and anyone can take advantage of you. You think that everyone has demons and you can ignore them, but those demons just chew you up and throw you out. And I’ve faced that during modeling. There were instances when I was asked to send pictures without clothes. I was asked to come to parties that weren’t related to work. It was almost harassment as I wasn’t prepared for it,” he told Hindustan Times.

Ankit Siwach went on to say that despite the fact that he was not forced onto the casting couch, he was duped into believing that it was the only way to make things go his way. He was emotionally coerced into believing that this (compromise) was the only way to make it happen. It didn't happen once he moved to Mumbai, he explained.

He's had to deal with a lot of offers, hints, and direct people in terms of compromising, if not for work, then for a career. Several actors have been provided to him as examples. Many people say, 'You think you can make it big without compromising.' the actor added.

Ankit Siwach is now starring in the film Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. Star Plus broadcasts the show. Ankit has previously appeared in various television shows, including Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Ishqbaaaz.