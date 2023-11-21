Headlines

Longer Congress government remains in power, the more damage it will inflict on Rajasthan: PM Modi at rally in Kota

Television

Ankit Gupta shares his shocking casting couch experience: 'They would go down on their knees and...'

Ankita Lokhande gained huge fan following after he stayed for over 80 days in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Ankit Gupta is one of the most popular faces on Indian television as he has appeared as leading man in multiple serials such as  Sadda Haq, Begusarai, Udaariyaan, and Junooniyatt. The actor was also seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 last year and was evicted in the 12th week after housemates voted him out.

In a recent interview, Ankit has shared his shocking casting couch experience in the entertainment industry. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "I have met such people that I can’t even tell you. There are people, they call you with offers, and they tell you lots of stories and they take a lot of names...Usko mein banaya, isko mein launch kiya (I made him, I launched him)....to convince you they would say anything."

The actor further shared what such people told him, "Everybody does it, Ankit. You want to work in the industry? This is how it’s done. Tu abhi nahi karega, 2-3 saal baad ayega, phir kahega aab kar lo, mein nahi karunga. (You are not doing it right now, but you will return after a few years and agree to do it then.) You don’t wanna waste 2-3 years." He concluded, "I have met such people, I don’t know if I should say this on camera or not, they would go down on their knees and say, at least let me touch you."

In Bigg Boss 16, Ankit and his relationship with his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary grabbed many eyeballs and was one of the most discussed topics on the show until his exit. Priyanka went on to reach the Grand Finale and became second runner-up losing out to the first runner-up Shiv Thakare and the winner MC Stan.

READ | Ankita Lokhande reveals why she didn't go to Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, the reason will shock you

 

