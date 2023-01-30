'Let me touch it': Ankit Gupta recalls 'shocking' casting couch experience, says he was asked to 'compromise' for work

Ankit Gupta

Actor Ankit Gupta recalled a shocking casting couch experience with him. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ankit revealed that he was asked for to 'compromise' to get work. The people in position would claim that they have launched biggies of the TV world, and tried to take advantage of Ankit.

While speaking to the portal, Ankit remembered what the other person told him, "Yaha to compromise karna padta hai (you have to compromise here). A lot of people, who wanted me to compromise, used to say ‘See Ankit aise toh kaam milta nahi hai industry mein (See Ankit, you won't get work here in the industry by being morally correct). We have launched several people’. They used to take names of biggies, stating that the celebs were launched by him."

Ankit further revealed that he refused it straight away. "I am not into guys and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience," he said. After Gupta refused to compromise, the influential people asked the actor to let him touch, "'Okay, you don’t want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai (from the top). Ankit was shocked and he asked himself, ‘What is happening?'

On the work front, Ankit was last seen in Bigg Boss 16. He will soon be seen with his reality show co-contestant Gautam Vig in the musical drama series Junooniyat. During his stint with Bigg Boss, Ankit and his Uddariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's friendship was one of the hottest topics of discussion among netizens.

Ankit shared that he has a lot of hopes of receiving positive responses from the audience for his current show. "After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it`s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music called Junooniyatt. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show." Junooniyat will be aired after Bigg Boss 16.