Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, one of television's most adored couples, have reportedly ended their relationship after several years together. The rumours started when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, though they have yet to delete any of their shared photos on the platform.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who appeared together on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, always describing each other as "best friends." While Priyanka admitted to having feelings for Ankit on the show, he never spoke about the nature of their relationship.

Ankit Gupta finally addressed the breakup rumours following their surprising unfollowing incident on Instagram. When asked about it, he told India Forums, "Not commenting on that." His response left fans puzzled, as he neither confirmed nor denied the breakup.

Earlier, journalist Vickey Lalwani shared on his Instagram that Priyanka had stormed out of their house, where they were living together.

Rumours about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta being in a relationship began circulating while they were in the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, the couple consistently denied dating each other.

Priyanka and Ankit first crossed paths on the sets of the television show Udaariyaan, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. Their on-screen chemistry as Tejo and Fateh was highly praised and quickly became one of the standout features of the show.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Ankit are preparing to reunite on-screen in the upcoming show Terre Ho Jaayein Hum, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. The show will debut on the YouTube channel Dreamiyata Dramaa.