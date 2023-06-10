Ankit Gupta breaks silence on marriage plans with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says ‘hum dono aapko…’

Ankit Gupta breaks silence on marriage plans with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry in the television show Udariyaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta also spread the magic of their chemistry in the television reality show Bigg Boss 16 which has fans shipping them and wanting them to be together. However, the duo has always said that they are just friends. Recently, Priyanka posted a picture flaunting a beautiful ring in hand which made fans wonder if she got engaged with Ankit Gupta. Reacting to this, Ankit and Priyanka finally broke their silence.

In a media interaction at International Iconic Awards 2023, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were flooded with questions about the rumours of their marriage. Reacting to it, Ankit Gupta said, “Main to humesha yahi bolta hu ki hum dono aapko aise ache nhi lagte? Kitne khush rehte hain. Kya shaadi shaadi? (I always say this, don’t we look good like this to you? How happy we are, what marriage).”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also reacted to fans being excited post her Instagram photo wherein she was flaunting a ring in her hand and said, “PriyAnkit fans and humare jitne bhi fans hain, they were quite happy with the ring pic but unhone shayad baad me caption padha hoga (they might have read the caption). But we are very good friends guys and that is it.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became a household name after her stint in Salman Khan’s reality game show Bigg Boss 16. Though the actress lost the title, she impressed the audience with her strong personality.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta is currently seen in the television show Junooniyatt along with Gautam Vig and Neha Rana. Other than this, he will also be seen in a new music video starring Shivangi Joshi. The song is titled Baarish Aayi Hai and is sung by Rito Riba. The music video is scheduled to release on June 10.

