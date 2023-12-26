Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

Social media influencers, Anjali Arora and Urfi Javed have chosen their favourite from Bigg Boss 17; and it's not Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, or Anurag Dobhal.

Bigg Boss 17 is a month closer to its Grand Finale with only 13 contestants remaining. This season is noted to be full of ups and downs as the recent elimination in the show created shock waves amongst the housemates. Aishwarya Sharma was seen getting evicted from the show by captain Isha Malviya. This decision divided the house into parts, as some backed Isha’s decision and another majority were seen criticising her. Amidst the recent backlash, celebrities like Anjali Arora and Urfi Javed came out in support of Isha Malviya.

On Instagram, Anjali Arora shared a reel on her Instagram as a story with the caption "Proud of her @isha_malviya, age matter nahi karti darling dam matter karta hai." She further wrote that Isha deserves to be in the top 2 of the show.

Here's Anjali Arora's Instagram reel

Urfi Javed also shared a fan-made reel on her Instagram with the caption, "She is @isha_malviya (with heart emoji)." Urfi also supported Isha's decision of evicting Aishwarya Sharma.

Here's Urfi's Javed story

Aishwarya Sharma on getting evicted by Isha Malviya's decision

Soon after the eviction, Aishwarya joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. In the interview, Aishwarya claimed that Isha has betrayed her, "Isha is being selfish. I didn't expect this from her. After Salman (Khan) sir praised her, she became overconfident. Bahut zyada overconfidence aa gaya tha. She used me and took revenge on me. (By evicting me) uss ne saari bhadaas nikal li (she settled her score with me by evicting me)."

Aishwarya called Neil, Munawar and Abhishek Kumar in the Top 3, and explained why Ankita Lokhande doesn't deserve to win Bigg Boss 17, "She sleeps all the time. She doesn't have an individual personality. Har baar apne pati ke mudde mein ghusti hai, aur unka pati unke muddon mein ghuste hai. Unka kahi stand dikhta nahi. Bahut lame aur thandi lagti hai mujhe (She interferes in Vicky's fights and he does the same. I find her lame and lazy)." Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Colors and Jio Cinema. The finale of Bigg Boss 17 is expected in late January 2024.