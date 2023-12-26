Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

Headlines

COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

Logicmojo Data Science Course To Become Data Scientist in 2024

PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 2 crore subscribers; highest among global leaders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals new plan, to invest Rs 9350 crore in...

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

‘Despite not seeing you, I…:'Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar’s birthday

8 reasons why you shouldn't eat momos everyday

6 Ayurvedic herbs for detoxification

10 best acting performances of 2023 ranked

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

HomeTelevision

Television

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

Social media influencers, Anjali Arora and Urfi Javed have chosen their favourite from Bigg Boss 17; and it's not Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, or Anurag Dobhal.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17 is a month closer to its Grand Finale with only 13 contestants remaining. This season is noted to be full of ups and downs as the recent elimination in the show created shock waves amongst the housemates. Aishwarya Sharma was seen getting evicted from the show by captain Isha Malviya. This decision divided the house into parts, as some backed Isha’s decision and another majority were seen criticising her. Amidst the recent backlash, celebrities like Anjali Arora and Urfi Javed came out in support of Isha Malviya. 

On Instagram, Anjali Arora shared a reel on her Instagram as a story with the caption "Proud of her @isha_malviya, age matter nahi karti darling dam matter karta hai." She further wrote that Isha deserves to be in the top 2 of the show.

Here's Anjali Arora's Instagram reel

Urfi Javed also shared a fan-made reel on her Instagram with the caption, "She is @isha_malviya (with heart emoji)." Urfi also supported Isha's decision of evicting Aishwarya Sharma. 

Here's Urfi's Javed story

Aishwarya Sharma on getting evicted by Isha Malviya's decision

Soon after the eviction, Aishwarya joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. In the interview, Aishwarya claimed that Isha has betrayed her, "Isha is being selfish. I didn't expect this from her. After Salman (Khan) sir praised her, she became overconfident. Bahut zyada overconfidence aa gaya tha. She used me and took revenge on me. (By evicting me) uss ne saari bhadaas nikal li (she settled her score with me by evicting me)." 

Aishwarya called Neil, Munawar and Abhishek Kumar in the Top 3, and explained why Ankita Lokhande doesn't deserve to win Bigg Boss 17, "She sleeps all the time. She doesn't have an individual personality. Har baar apne pati ke mudde mein ghusti hai, aur unka pati unke muddon mein ghuste hai. Unka kahi stand dikhta nahi. Bahut lame aur thandi lagti hai mujhe (She interferes in Vicky's fights and he does the same. I find her lame and lazy)." Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Colors and Jio Cinema. The finale of Bigg Boss 17 is expected in late January 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi...': CM Mohan Yadav talks about expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

At least 70 killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, was in love with Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE