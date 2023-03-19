Search icon
'Chipkali ka darr...': Anjali Arora hints at participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, shares her preparation for show

Recently, Anjali was spotted attending an award night, and there she dropped a major hint about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Anjali Arora-Rohit Shetty

Roht Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has already become one of the awaited reality shows. There are several speculations and predictions about the braveheart contestants that will face their worst fears. After Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare, social media influencer Anjali Arora are expected to join the troupe. 

Anjali Arora has dropped a major hint about her participation in Rohit Shetty's film. On Saturday, Anjali was spotted attending an award event, and while speaking to Instant Bollywood, Anjali stated that she might join the other contestants on KKK13. When the reporter asked her if she was interested in participating in the show, Anjali laughed and said, "Kyu nahi (why not)." The reporter further asked if he can assume she is confirmed for the show, Anjali replied, "Shayad (maybe)." When she was asked to share her preparation to face her worst fear, Arora added, "Chipakali ka darr tha, woh main overcome karne ki koshish kar rahi hoon (I am scared of lizard, and I am trying to overcome that)." Apart from lizards, Anjali isn't scared of other creatures like cockroaches, snakes etc. 

Watch Shalin Bhanot talking about saying NO to Rohit Shetty and his show Khatron Ke Khiladi

KKK13 would be Anjali's second reality show after Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. Anjali earned fame and popularity with her viral reel on Kaccha Badam. Recently, Shalin Bhanot interacted with DNA, and he revealed why he said no to the show, even after getting selected. While promoting his new show, Shalin said, "I got scared with the showreel that Rohit sir showed us. After watching stunts that includes lizards, cockroaches and snakes, I got scared and thought 'it's not my cup of tea.' Still, I performed the tasks with honesty as this was supposed to be my mega audition for Rohit Shetty." Shalin aims to do a role in Shetty's film, and he performed the tasks in Bigg Boss to win his trust.  

