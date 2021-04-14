Anita Hassanandani turns 40, shares video of 'lockdown birthday' celebrations with husband Rohit Reddy

Television star Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child, son Aaravv, rang in her 40th birthday on Wednesday with husband Rohit Reddy and shared a video on Instagram from the late-night celebrations.

Anita shared a compilation of short clips from the celebrations on her verified social media handle and captioned the video, "LockDown Birthday 2021."

The television actor gave fans a glimpse of all the happy things her lockdown birthday celebrations included. From a red balloon with the words "happy birthday" written on it, designer cakes, three if we must mention, placed on a table decorated with balloons and a sign also read "40", signifying her 40th birthday.

In the video, Anita and Rohit were also seen celebrating by planting kisses on each others' cheeks and holding hands, signifying togetherness.

Anita also shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen blowing out the candles and cutting the cake.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Anita posted the clip on her Instagram account, several of her co-stars and members from the television and film industry took to the comments section to wish her on the special occasion.

"Happy birthday beautiful," Mouni Roy wrote on Instagram.

Raj Kundra wrote, "It’s a BIG one happy happy birthday," while Shruti Sinha commented, "Happiest birthday." Saket Sawhney also wrote, "Happy Birthday Taaa."

Anita's co-star, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani wrote, "Happy birthday God bless." She followed it up with a red heart emoji.

Wishing his wife on her special day, Rohit also posted a picture that showed him posing beside her as she slept. "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!" he captioned it.

Anita and Rohit are currently enjoying parenthood and often take to their respective Instagram handle to share glimpses of their little munchkin.