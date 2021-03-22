Anita Hassanandani shares adorable photo of baby Aaravv minutes after his birth, wishes Rohit Reddy a happy birthday

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani, rohit reddy birthday, Anita Hassanandani Instagram, Anita Reddy, Aaravv Reddy, anita hassanandani baby boy, anita hassanandani baby first photo

Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on Monday to wish her husband Rohit Reddy on his birthday. Anita posted a picture of their baby Aaravv, which was clicked right after he was born. Anita and Rohit could be seen wearing masks and surgical caps as they looked at their little one, who seemed to be crying.

Anita captioned the photo saying, "Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday to making memories with this little one." For the uninformed, Anita and Rohit welcomed baby Aaravv on February 9. The two often share their son's adorable pictures on Instagram.

In addition to Aaravv's photos, Anita also shared a video of her most romantic moments with her husband for his birthday. She posted the video, and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most."

In the video, Rohit and Anita can be seen dancing with each other, making fun videos together, enjoying a hot air balloon ride. In one sequence, Rohit carries Anita in his arms.

Speaking about her relationship with Rohit, Anita had told Hindustan Times in a 2019 interview, "It's not that every relationship is absolutely perfect. But when two people love each other, and they want to develop a stronger relationship, they make efforts. In our case, sometimes, he does it more and sometimes it’s me. We just try to find the balance."

In an earlier video on Instagram, Anita had also spoken about starting a family during a pandemic. She had said, "It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly."