Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy announce name of baby boy in most interesting way, find out

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy also created an Instagram page for their son.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9, 2021. Now after 10 days of the birth of their son, the couple subtly announced his name. Yes, Anita and Rohit's little one is named Aaravv Reddy. Not Anita and Rohit, but it was Bharati Singh, who took to her Instagram story and revealed it via a video. The comedienne posted a video in which she is flaunting the gift hamper by the couple.

The video has the Instagram handle of Aaravv and Bharati congratulated Anita and Rohit. Moreover, the actor took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of her son wearing an onesie and tagged him with his Instagram handle.

Check out both the posts below:

Meanwhile, earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, when Anita was asked about embracing parenthood, she had said, "We had never felt the pressure to start a family from either of our families. However, after Nach Baliye, we felt that we were ready to embrace parenthood. With the lockdown, the timing seemed perfect. We got to spend a lot of time with each other and decided to go for it."

Anita became pregnant in her late 30s and talking about age is just a number, she said, "The age-factor did play on my mind. Many people told me that it’s going to be tough, it overwhelms you. But once I conceived naturally, I realised that age is just a number. You need to be mentally and physically fit for everything to fall in place. Today, Rohit and I feel well-settled, we are financially and mentally in a place where we are ready to have a child."

Rohit and Anita treated fans with fun videos during her pregnancy.