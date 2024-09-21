Twitter
Television

Anita Hassanandani recalls facing horrifying eve-teasing incident at 9: ‘Rickshaw driver removed his...'

Anita Hassanandani recalls getting flashed by a rickshaw driver when she was just 9 years old.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 08:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anita Hassanandani who is currently impressing the fans with her performance in the television show Suman Indori, recalled a traumatic, eve-teasing incident that she faced during her school days. The actress revealed that the disturbing incident took place when she was just 9 or 10 years old.
 
In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Anita Hassanandani recalled facing a horrifying eve-teasing incident when she was in school and said, "When we were in school, mom used to give us 10 rupees to go in a rickshaw and while coming back, we used to come back walking. We would save that money by having samosa or something in the canteen. When we would come walking, there would be this rickshaw guy and it wasn't like once a week or every day."
 
She added, "A rickshaw driver would stand in the same position, remove his pants, and start touching himself there while giving us unsettling looks." The actress further revealed that following the incident, they changed the route, but despite the change in route, they would still have the fear that the driver might still be following them, especially since it was an all-girls school. "He knew the way and he also had a rickshaw, so we would get scared whenever there was a rickshaw around the school," she added.
 
Anita Hassanandani, who is best known for her role in Star Plus' serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which features Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, remained away from the camera for five years following her pregnancy and has now made a comeback to TV with the show Suman Indori. The show also stars Shweta Gautam, Zain Imam, and Ashnoor Kaur in key roles. 
 
The revolves around the story of Suman who runs food truck in Indore. Her brother Rishi, involved with aspiring MLA Teerth Mittal, dies during a protest. To preserve his image, Teerth marries Suman. Suman strives to heal the Mittal family and uncover Teerth's true intentions. The show is also available to watch on JioCinema.

