Anita Hassanandani impresses fans with her weight loss transformation, video goes viral

On Wednesday, Anita Hassanandani shared a motivational video of her fitness journey on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

On Wednesday, Anita Hassanandani shared a motivational video of her fitness journey on Instagram. After welcoming her son Aaravv, she lost many kilograms, giving the world a glimpse of her change. 

She wrote, “All you got to be is consistent Getting there. Still a lonnnnnnnggggg way to go Mind you with zero diet! I eat everything.”   

Check out the video here: 

Anita appears in the video both before and after she began transforming her body. She starts off in an all-black athletic outfit. She didn't hesitate to display her belly fat on camera. Finally, she emerges with a figure that is visibly slimmer and a wide smile. 

Reacting to the video, Maahi Vij wrote, “My stunner always.” 

Kishwerr Merchantt wrote, “baby super.” 

Many others also praised Anita for her transformation and the hardwork she put in. 

Rohit Reddy is Anita's husband. Anita earlier told ETimes that she has no immediate plans to return to work as she talks about embracing motherhood. 

“I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back,” she said. 

Also read: From weight loss to teeth health: Here's why chia seeds are good for your health

Anita had appearances in a number of popular TV programs, including Kkavyanjali, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In Hindi movies like Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2, and Kucch Toh Hai, the actor has also played a prominent role. Anita and Rohit took part in the ninth season of the dance reality series Nach Baliye 9 in 2019. 

 
 

 

