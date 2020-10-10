Headlines

Anita Hassanandani FINALLY confirms pregnancy with cute video featuring husband Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani dodged rumours about her pregnancy but finally confirmed it with husband Rohit Reddy

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2020, 07:14 PM IST

After months of dodging speculation, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have confirmed that they are turning parents. They had the cutest way to announce the news - through an adorable video showing their journey in life, from dating to expecting a baby.

The video shared moments of when Rohit went down on his knee and proposed Anita, and the two eventually tied the knot. The cute TikTok video ends with Anita cradling her baby bump, while Rohit goes ahead and kisses it. Anita shared the video simply writing, "Love you Rohit Reddy."

Anita had hinted towards a big announcement through her Instagram handle previously. She had shared, "Looking at 2021! Super Excited." The image, too, featured Rohit holding Anita as they look into the future. Like expected, various comments hinted that the couple was expecting.

Rohit however, had reacted to the comments and said, "Areee, 2021 mein Vaccine aa jayage na! That is why!"

Earlier, when BollywoodLife asked Anita about motherhood, she had confirmed wanting to be a mother after being part of 'Nach Baliye'. "Absolutely. That was the whole plan. Nach Baliye is a journey that you can't do after a child. It gets a little difficult. Or you have to wait for your baby to grow up. So (we decided) after Nach Baliye we plan to have a baby. I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don’t want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant," said the actress.

When reports stated that Anita and Rohit will become parents in 2020, she had said, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have thought about having a baby, and I plan to have a baby in the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, we might have a baby next year."

