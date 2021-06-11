Anita Hassanandani bids adieu to TV industry months after giving birth to son says ‘want to be home with my kid’

Anita Hassanandani is one of TV industry’s most prominent and glamorous actors. She was last seen in ‘Naagin 5’ after which she gave birth to her first child, Aarav, with husband, Rohit Reddy. Post that, Anita has been on a maternity leave.

In a recent interview, the actress said now that she is a mother, she will quit showbiz to spend time with her child.

While speaking to ETimes, the 40-year-old said, “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid.”

When asked if she will ever return to TV, the actress said she is not thinking about work and wants to be stress-free and safe amid the pandemic.

“Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know,” she said.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their baby boy, Aarav, February this year and are currently enjoying Parenthood. They often take to their respective Instagram handles to share glimpses of their little munchkin, who already has fan pages on th social media platform.

Recently, Anita was in the news after lending support to her ‘Naagin’ co-star Pearl V Puri, who was arrested on June 4 for allegedly raping a minor in 2019.